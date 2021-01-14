Would you have time for some tea?

Su is hosting her virtual tea party today! The first for the year.

Please do come over. She has put up some beautiful nibbles that look delicious. And some ice tea is on offer!

I’ve just made a cuppa for my son. He likes his very weak, sweet and super milky. Whereas I like mine black!

It’s cold here in London. We’re still in the middle of winter. Perfect weather for hot tea… or coffee. 😁

Here’s to small pleasures!