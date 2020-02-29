We went to see Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire last week.

“It’s just a pile of rocks,” our English cousin and Derbyshire local said.

But they were a beautiful pile of rocks. Built on top of a hill, we could see the countryside for miles.

The former lavish home of William Cavendish is also known for a ghostly boy who holds visitors’ hands without them noticing. One employee heard a scream as she was locking up only to find no one around when she checked. Guards say they have seen strange lights dancing in the distance. Others say they felt like they were pushed.

In 2017, more than a thousand English Heritage employees voted Bolsover Castle the spookiest place in England.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday!