The night before

He is a good kid.

When his grandmother was stressing he calmed her down, saying it was going to be ok. That dad was going to be home soon and he’ll fix the TV.

Then he gave her his favourite blanket to comfort her. Our son was about four years old at the time.

At preschool when his friend was being bullied, he went right over and sat next to him.

I didn’t know about it until much later. He didn’t tell me. His friend’s mother did.

During high school when friends were going through difficult times, he would spend hours on the phone making them feel better.

We never taught him that. It all came from him.

Tomorrow we’ll find out the results of his exams. He loves nature. He wants to work with plants and help the world through science.

He should have done enough to get to the next stage. But one is never quite sure about these things.

I am writing this I guess in case he doesn’t get through.

I would want him to know that those results do not define him.

Yes, it may be disappointing but we’ll work out how best to get him to where he wants to go. To face the options. Together.

I would want him to know he has never disappointed his father and me.

He may have tested, annoyed, frustrated and worried us from time to time. But he has not disappointed us.

And I am praying tonight, that if the worst happens he will not feel he’s let us down.

My husband and I love our son very much. And I am grateful to know that the God we all believe in loves him even more.

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

Romans 8:28

Tomorrow will come eventually. And what will happen will happen.

But I know whatever the results are, he’ll be ok.

He’ll find his way.

12 responses to “The night before”

  1. Rebecca Cuningham Avatar
    Rebecca Cuningham

    Love this photo of him with dad! I read this post last night and was hoping for good results. So happy to hear today he’s moving in the direction he’d like with his studies!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon Avatar
      AggieSoon

      Rebecca, thank you so much! We are all very relieved. He’ll need to take things more seriously over the next two years though! But for now, we party! 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. Rebecca Cuningham Avatar
        Rebecca Cuningham

        I would not have excelled in the British system, as I do not do well in high pressure tests. But I think that having a focus on studies, like maths for your son, is helpful.

        Liked by 1 person

      2. AggieSoon Avatar
        AggieSoon

        I hope so too. We are hoping he takes his studies a little more seriously over the next two years.

        Liked by 1 person

  2. Lingo in Transit Avatar
    Lingo in Transit

    Goodluck to him! Fingers crossed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon Avatar
      AggieSoon

      Thank you!! 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Rebecca Moon Ruark Avatar
    Rebecca Moon Ruark

    Thinking about you! A stressful time for all, I know. Love your focus on “together!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon Avatar
      AggieSoon

      Thank you so much Rebecca. We’ll know in a few hours now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Lightness Traveling Avatar
    Lightness Traveling

    What a cool kid! But more importantly, what an awesome human being!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon Avatar
      AggieSoon

      Kind of you to say. Thank you ☺️

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Robert Partington Avatar
    Robert Partington

    Awesome photo. He’s got this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon Avatar
      AggieSoon

      Thank you so much Robert 🙏

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

