The night before

He is a good kid.

When his grandmother was stressing he calmed her down, saying it was going to be ok. That dad was going to be home soon and he’ll fix the TV.

Then he gave her his favourite blanket to comfort her. Our son was about four years old at the time.

At preschool when his friend was being bullied, he went right over and sat next to him.

I didn’t know about it until much later. He didn’t tell me. His friend’s mother did.

During high school when friends were going through difficult times, he would spend hours on the phone making them feel better.

We never taught him that. It all came from him.

Tomorrow we’ll find out the results of his exams. He loves nature. He wants to work with plants and help the world through science.

He should have done enough to get to the next stage. But one is never quite sure about these things.

I am writing this I guess in case he doesn’t get through.

I would want him to know that those results do not define him.

Yes, it may be disappointing but we’ll work out how best to get him to where he wants to go. To face the options. Together.

I would want him to know he has never disappointed his father and me.

He may have tested, annoyed, frustrated and worried us from time to time. But he has not disappointed us.

And I am praying tonight, that if the worst happens he will not feel he’s let us down.

My husband and I love our son very much. And I am grateful to know that the God we all believe in loves him even more.

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28

Tomorrow will come eventually. And what will happen will happen.

But I know whatever the results are, he’ll be ok.

He’ll find his way.