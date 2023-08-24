Results day

Found out his future

Was just enough to scrape through

Emotional dad

It was a morning filled with nerves. We all pretended we didn’t feel it. But we ran to catch the bus.

On the way, I had to almost jog next to my son and husband who were striding towards the school.

At the refectory, students’ futures were put into brown paper envelopes and placed at three tables organised alphabetically.

Our son went up and received his envelope. He started opening it from the bottom.

I didn’t see what he got, but the look of relief on his face was good enough for me.

One fantastic mark for Maths. And the rest just high enough to secure a place at the school for his A level subjects.

I must have been stressed. Because I felt much lighter.

I looked over at his dad. He looked like he was about to burst into tears.

Our boy scraped through. He still has an opportunity to follow his dreams. And now he knows he needs to work harder to get where he wants to go.

Thank you everyone for your well wishes.