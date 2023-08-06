Free lesson

The young man was sitting on the ground near Embankment Station when I passed by.

His hair was matted. He looked like he hadn’t washed for days. But he had the bluest eyes I’d seen.

He asked me for change. I looked him in the eye and indicated I didn’t have any.

As I head into the train station with my friend, he yells “I like your jumper!!”

The compliment made me smile.

“Thank you!!” I yell back as I rush to catch the next train.

“Green’s my favourite colour!!” he shouts.

I laugh and give him a thumbs up.

In that brief moment he taught me:

Compliments are free Joy can be shared with anyone when we’re open to the moment You can be generous, even when you’ve got nothing