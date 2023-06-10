On the way to northeast London

Went to northeast London a few days ago to follow a story about a small church plant of 20 or so people who are faithfully loving God and others.

They have set up a friendship cafe. 15 of those church members share their Thursday evenings with people who have been displaced and living in a nearby hotel.

They are welcoming families, children, unaccompanied minors, young men, who have fled their homeland, grieving lost friends and family, waiting for their lives to start in this country.

And they are sharing God’s love with them, in action and in truth.

He defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow, and loves the foreigner residing among you, giving them food and clothing. And you are to love those who are foreigners, for you yourselves were foreigners in Egypt. Deuteronomy 10:18-19 (NIV)

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday