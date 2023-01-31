Nomad Online

The sunset near me

There is a small pond near where we live that has been a small pond for a very long time.

Some claim it is the oldest pond in the common, that it has existed since medieval times.

It was even known by a different name during the time of the Tudors.

They say, in those days, the pond was a source of rushes for thatching. People also let their ducks roam there.

That small pond would have seen many sunsets across the horizon. Seen many people, different people, come and go.

Here we were thinking it was a bomb crater from WWII that had filled up with water over time…

This pond and its surroundings are where we see sunsets now.

Beautiful, long-lingering summer sunsets that shimmers gold across the water. As well as short crisp bright ones during winter just glimpsed if I’m working from home.

On those beautiful evenings, when all is drenched in gold, I can almost forget I’m living in a huge city on the other side of the world.

For Bloganuary – Day 31. Where is the best place to watch the sunset near you?

4 responses to "The sunset near me"

  amtolle

    Thank you for sharing the beautiful photo and some history. Makes me think of the rivers, how they have been around for centuries.

    AggieSoon

      Thank you 🙏

  Rebecca Cuningham

    Great photos and historical reflections.

    AggieSoon

      Thank you. It is hard to imagine that this pool of water has been around for so long!

