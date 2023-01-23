Nomad Online

Lies

They start small. A whisper of a thought you’d swat away like you would a fly.

But before long that whisper builds. It becomes a giant chorus of lies.

It usually revolves around me. It sings my imperfections until I’m convinced I’m unlovable.

It shouts my failures until I can no longer withstand its onslaught. I roll over and accept I’m useless. A woman empty of purpose.

I’m laughable. I’m stupid. It’s all my fault. And the world hates me.

Lies. They’re lies.

Somewhere I’ve managed to internalise a laugh or a look, and turn it into something ugly. I tell myself it’s not real. But it sure feels real.

On good days, strong days, I don’t sink into that sticky tar pit. I cling to my husband’s words: “Aggie, don’t believe the lies.”

I somehow walk through it and get to the other side. Where I know I’m loved no matter what lies I tell myself. By my family. By God who gave me life.

On bad days, these truths are hard to see. But these are things I force myself to swallow.

  1. God is good. And he never ceases to be good.
  2. I am loved by my family, my friends, and by God who went to the cross for me.
  3. This pain shall pass. It may seem never ending but respite will come eventually.
  4. That Jesus is with me through this storm.

These truths are reinforcements against the bleakness. And I know even in the darkest night I am held. Even when I feel most alone.

Mercifully, the lies swamp me infrequently these days. I have come to see the joy that’s waiting for me at the other end.

Yes, I still have rough moments. But these days, after many lessons, I know them for what they are.

Lies.

Image by Alex Ivashenko on Unsplash

For Bloganuary – Day 23. What’s a lie you tell yourself?

Search for a Topic
Categories
Posted Recently
January 2023
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow Nomad online

Join 2,644 other followers

9 responses to “Lies”

  1. Rebecca Moon Ruark

    Good to keep in focus!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Yes. It is. And they sting when you let them get to you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Storyteller

    Yes so true. Your take is so like mine. Mines about believing in flattery. Just lies we take on. Aaargh😯😞🔥

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Ah. That’s a hard one. It’s the opposite to believing the negative self talk. But when is it flattery and when is it genuine feedback?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. Storyteller

        Exactly! I used to believe it all with no filter to differentiate. Love being older and wiser.

        Liked by 1 person

      2. AggieSoon

        I think the trick may be not to care so much of what others think. But to take people as they are. If they want to flatter, let them. But don’t be so defensive it gets in the way of making genuine connections. Even with the flatterers. They’re people made in God’s image too.

        Liked by 1 person

  3. Rebecca Cuningham

    I like that you call this negative self talk, lies. That is the perfect way to describe them and I’m adding that outlook to my own immediately. I think women and creative people are plagued with a lot of self doubt. This is one way to counter that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Absolutely. Don’t believe the lies, Rebecca. It can sink a person.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. Rebecca Cuningham

        Thanks, Aggie. It very much can if we don’t see clearly.

        Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: