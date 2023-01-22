Nomad Online

Door

Found near Portobello Road.

Loved the colour!

For Debbie’s One Word Sunday

2 responses to "Door"

  1. Debbie Smyth

    I can see why. Very hard to ignore!

    1. AggieSoon

      Reminded me of bubble gum!

