Childhood dreams

I loved dancing. Adored it. Whenever I heard music with a decent beat, I would stop and have a little boogie.

It didn’t matter where I was. I could be in a car park or in a supermarket. As soon as the music (real or imagined) came on, I would start grooving.

Our primary school had a production of the ugly duckling when I was in kindergarten. I still remember it. I was part of the ducklings that told the swan to “quack, quack, get out of town.”

We would practise until our legs ached. I didn’t care. I loved the discipline. The drama. The music. The fabulous costumes.

And it was also thrilling to be under the lights and to hear that applause on the night of the performance.

I would have loved to spend my life twirling and grooving.

Sadly, my legs were not as long as others. And I didn’t grow into the body for it.

Sometime during grade 6 or so, I gave up on my dream of becoming a ballerina. It was a sad acceptance of fact that no matter how much I loved ballet, I was never going to create the long lines needed for that kind of beauty.

These days, I rarely dance. But I love it when I do!

The last time I cranked up the music and danced was during Christmas last year.

After avoiding Mariah Carey for the entire day, we gave in and turned up “All I want for Christmas”. My son and I danced around our small living room, punching the air and twirling our joy.

Good times.

Me. In a car park in Singapore. Grooving to my own music.

For Bloganuary – Day 22. What was your dream job as a child?

10 responses to “Childhood dreams”

  1. Rebecca Moon Ruark

    I love that photo of you–such abandon. Why do we forget to dance like that as we get older? A few friends and I have plans to go out Salsa dancing one of these weeks–and I’m already thinking, ugh, what do I wear, am I going to feel old and out-of-shape? Instead of just listening to the music as a child would and moving as it moves us. Love that you could do that with your son. Hard to get these teenage guys dancing much, I find!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Rebecca! Do it. Go salsa dancing and forget about all the other things that can dampen the joy! You are going to have an awesome time. As for the photo, my family say it was a common occurrence. I would just burst out whenever the mood took me. It must have taken mum ages to finish the grocery shopping 😅 And that Christmas bop with teenage son was indeed special!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. Lightness Traveling

    Part of the great wisdom of childhood is that we don’t care that the music’s not “hip”, or that our legs are too short.
    “Fools dance, fools watch. A fool either way, why not dance?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Exactly!! 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Rebecca Cuningham

    I am enjoying your writing very much; memoir in the works? (Fingers crossed 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    1. AggieSoon

      Haha! Thank you Rebecca 😁

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      1. Rebecca Cuningham

        My childhood dream professions were veterinarian and ballerina/magician (en pointe with a wand). Princess was my fall back profession.

        Liked by 1 person

      2. AggieSoon

        Brilliant! 😁

        Liked by 1 person

      3. Rebecca Cuningham

        Thanks. The pictures are fantastic. So much passion and confidence!

        Liked by 1 person

      4. AggieSoon

        I was thinking, princess is a pretty good fall back job. As for the photo, my father took those. He was always the photographer in our family.

        Liked by 1 person

