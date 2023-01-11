The meaning of success

The Oxford dictionary defines success this way.

I broadly agree with the definition. There is personal success and success as the world defines it. I get that.

But more than the worldly attainment of status, fame, wealth or power, I would define success as finding our purpose and living it out as faithfully as we can.

For me, that has everything to do with the Christ I follow.

He turned what success looks like on its head. Both by what he preached and how he lived his life.

He taught me to rejoice in the storm. To let go of the blind pursuit of worldly success for something so much better.

The unchanging, immense, and free gift of grace.

For Bloganuary – Day 11. How do you define success?