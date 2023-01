A book has changed my life.

Only, it’s more than a book. It’s made up of many books.

They say the Bible is “God-breathed”.

They say it holds the very words of God.

I became reacquainted with Jesus through it.

I came to understand just how much I’m flawed but loved by reading it.

It trains my heart to love others better. To love God better.

Life changing stuff.

For Bloganuary – Day 10. Has a book changed your life?