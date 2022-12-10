It’s starting to look like Christmas

We decorated our Christmas tree last night.
The evenings are longer. The days are colder. Feeling grateful for a cosy home.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
Looks and sounds cosy
We are doing ours tomorrow but will be sunny and hot 🥵
Of course! I remember it well 😁
So all are getting ready for the Christmas Eve..🙂👍🏻
Certainly looks like it 😁
LikeLike
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🙂
