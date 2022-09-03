Found walking through an old graveyard

Stories from the journey home
“There is no easy way from the earth to the stars” Seneca
ALWAYS AN ADVENTURE
Travel, Languages and Life
Journalist, traveller, collector of hats, bookworm
Between two languages: books and other things
It's turtles, all the way down.
Our lives are a Christ-like fragrance rising up to God...2 Corinthians 2:15
Malaysian writer, author, and storyteller
I love graveyards!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re incredible places. Just find them a little spooky 👻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of them are!
LikeLiked by 1 person