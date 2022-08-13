Spending Saturday at the Tate Modern

It was Thursday night when the notice came up on my social media feed.

Me: Hey, there is an exhibition of surrealist art at the Tate…

Son: You know, I’m not a fan of modern art, but I do think surrealism is interesting.

Me: Wanna see it with me?

Son: Sure!

So we booked a time for Saturday afternoon and went to see painted dreams.

This from Magritte was one of my favourites.

Something about the clock on the mantle made me think how trains needed to run on time. Even in dreams.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

