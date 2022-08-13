Spending Saturday at the Tate Modern

It was Thursday night when the notice came up on my social media feed.
So we booked a time for Saturday afternoon and went to see painted dreams.
This from Magritte was one of my favourites.
Something about the clock on the mantle made me think how trains needed to run on time. Even in dreams.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Surrealism is painted poetry, metaphor and the subconscious. It’s my favourite. That painting of the clock and the train and the way you have put it together in your mind is why I love this for of painting.
It’s great isn’t it? Totally frees people and their imagination. My son said it seemed like a type of anarchy.
Good to have someone to share with 🤗💗
Yes, indeed! It was rather nice. And I also loved seeing my son immerse himself in the works.
