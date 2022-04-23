A friend took me through Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park this morning.
The flowers were in bloom and it was beautiful.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
A friend took me through Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park this morning.
The flowers were in bloom and it was beautiful.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
4 thoughts on “Beautiful still pond at Richmond Park”
Such rich colour, Aggie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The flowers were beautiful 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
A beautifully captured scene. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person