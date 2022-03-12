It was a warm day. I could feel spring coming. I walked out to the Common, sat at a bench, and had an early lunch while enjoying the view.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
2 thoughts on “It was a big sky day”
I wish I could have been sitting with you
That would have been lovely! 😊
