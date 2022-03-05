It was a dreary day. Rain drizzled down from grey London skies.
I asked my manager if I could visit the Ukrainian embassy to offer a small gesture of support. She gave me some time away from work to do so.
It took about an hour to get there. And it was nice to see I wasn’t the only one with the idea.
4 thoughts on “Flowers of support outside the embassy”
I love seeing all the love around the world for Ukraine. Thanks for one more ❤️
No worries Carol ☺️
I’m so glad you did that. ❤️
Thank you Bridgette. I was glad work could give me the time off. And encouraged to see the show of support.
