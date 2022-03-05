Flowers of support outside the embassy

Posted on by AggieSoon

It was a dreary day. Rain drizzled down from grey London skies.

I asked my manager if I could visit the Ukrainian embassy to offer a small gesture of support. She gave me some time away from work to do so.

It took about an hour to get there. And it was nice to see I wasn’t the only one with the idea.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

4 thoughts on “Flowers of support outside the embassy

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.