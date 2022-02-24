No hot chocolate today

My husband is a journalist working for an international news agency.

He usually comes home after our son goes to bed and has been missing him grow up.

So my husband started catching up with our son over hot chocolate on the days he wasn’t working. Just the two of them, after school — to talk about everything and nothing.

But they couldn’t meet today like they had planned.

Him: Hi Son. We’re going to have to wait until next week for our hot chocolate, I’m afraid. I have to go into work today. Sorry! Son: That’s fine. Me: You’re a good kid. And we love you. Son: Hey Ukraine’s being invaded. Bit more important than hot chocolate. Him: Hot chocolate is always important. But I love you for saying that and understanding.

Like so many others around the world, our family is praying for peace. 🇺🇦✊