Blooming Odd

This masterpiece is by Ambrosius Bosschaert the Elder. Called A Still Life of Flowers in a Wan-Li Vase, it was painted around 1609!

It hangs in the National Gallery, London.

It’s a beautiful vase of flowers. There’s nothing odd about that, you may say. But you’d be wrong.

These flowers could not exist together in the 1600s because they bloom at different times of the year.

Together these expensive and rare flowers were symbols of wealth and perhaps trade (as shown by the Wan-Li vase and the rare shells). And destined for a rich man’s home.

