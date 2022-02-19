A working clock from the 1400s

It’s the third oldest clock and oldest working clock in the world.

Found in old town square, Prague.

We walked past it many times, but kept missing the hour when the clock would chime!

Just around the corner is the place where 27 Bohemian Protestants were executed for their part in a revolt against the Catholic Hapsburgs who ruled the country at the time.

Our guide told us by the twelfth beheading the blade was blunt and the executioner tired. They hanged the rest.

It’s awful how we use religion to kill each other. Especially when the Jesus I follow once said:

You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbour and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. Matthew 5:43-45

The clock still ticks. Time passes. And our guide says the Czech Republic is now one of the least religious countries in Europe.

