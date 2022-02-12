Our boy has recovered from his mild bout of COVID. He was back at his computer when he raised his head and asked me:
Him: Mum can I spend time in central London with my friends next weekend?
“No,” screams my heart. You could hear it from six blocks away. “You’re six years old. You are staying right here where you’re safe, child.”
“Chill out you crazy woman,” says my head. “He’s fifteen and perfectly capable of navigating his way around. You can’t hold him forever. He’s a sensible boy. He’ll be ok.”
H: Mum?
M:…
H: Mum?
M: Give me a moment son. I knew this day was coming. I just didn’t realise it was going to be today.
H: You ok?
M: No. I’m freaking out… Can mums tag along too?
H: No.
Of course our boy will need to roam about by himself sooner or later.
Our boy knows his way around. And he’s old enough to test his growing independence.
But London is such a huge city.
His father thinks this is great news. And loves the fact our boy has this incredible place as his stomping ground.
Me, not so much. But I’m letting him go. Because it’s time to start letting go.
This growing up business is stupid.
I took a picture of a poppy in full bloom and filtered it using the Hipstamatic App.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
10 thoughts on “I just need a little time”
I remember those days with my daughters. I felt the same way as you do. SIGH… they have to grow up. ❤
They do don’t they? Much virtual hugs to you.
so glad he has recovered, and that he’s feeling confident to head out on his own 🙂
Thank you Becky! We’re super glad too! 😁
Nearly a year ago, I wrote a series regarding my husband’s (Sam) beginning years in London and Wales as the Battle raged over London. I think you would enjoy them. I don’t recommend his parents way of raising him, but he became a good man. the Introduction: https://onetahayes.com/2020/07/19/invitation-to-sams-story/ I raised a couple sons with Sammy’s help. He was more flexible than I. I said, “no moterbikes.” But one appeared in the garage. 😀
Good to know Oneta. I’ll check out your link!
Nice post! Oh, the days when the kids were in High School: the good, the bad and the ugly.
Thank you! ☺️ Indeed.
My dad actually paid someone to keep an eye on me at the beach when I was that age. I only found out about it a few years back.
(￢_￢)
Somehow, I don’t think your son warrants quite so much supervision.
Haha! I understand your dad…
