Photo by Klemen Vrankar on Unsplash

I feel at peace when I look up at the stars.

We lived in the jungles of Borneo when I was a baby. My mother says the stars looked as big as dinner plates in the night sky.

You can’t see the stars in London. Too much light pollution.

Every time I look at the sky I think of all the millions of people around the world doing the same thing, and I feel oddly connected.

While I can’t see the southern cross here, I know it’s shining down on my friends and family on the other side of the world.

The stars they see may be different from where I’m standing, but we still share the same sky.

For bloganuary. How do you feel when you look at the stars?

7 thoughts on "Looking at the stars

  2. Not being able to see the stars while living in a big city is a tragedy, I’ve known that one before and then when you do get to see the stars outside the city lights they feel even more significant, I love that.

