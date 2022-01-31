I feel at peace when I look up at the stars.
We lived in the jungles of Borneo when I was a baby. My mother says the stars looked as big as dinner plates in the night sky.
You can’t see the stars in London. Too much light pollution.
Every time I look at the sky I think of all the millions of people around the world doing the same thing, and I feel oddly connected.
While I can’t see the southern cross here, I know it’s shining down on my friends and family on the other side of the world.
The stars they see may be different from where I’m standing, but we still share the same sky.
For bloganuary. How do you feel when you look at the stars?
7 thoughts on “Looking at the stars”
Seeing the southern cross was a very big deal for us in Chile. When we were south of Santiago we bought a star book to look for it and found it!
Ha! So good! Loved that you managed to find it!
Thanks, Aggie. We were determined! I’d been inspired since hearing the song Southern Cross by Crosby, Stills and Nash as a teen. Such a beautiful constellation.
Not being able to see the stars while living in a big city is a tragedy, I’ve known that one before and then when you do get to see the stars outside the city lights they feel even more significant, I love that.
It is! So glad you get to see stars where you are 🤩
I love looking at the stars too and it reminds me how big the universe is and how little our problems can be.
True! There’s an odd sort of comfort to knowing we’re insignificant. 🙂
