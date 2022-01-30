If I had to describe myself as a tree, it’ll have to be these cherry blossom trees in London.
They’re migrants. Just like me. Planted far from home and thriving in their new environment.
For bloganuary. Describe yourself as a tree.
2 thoughts on “My tree”
Good thought! I love ornamental cherry trees and I’ve planed two in our garden. 🙂
Lovely 😊
