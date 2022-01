Photo by Vlad Bagacian on Pexels.com

Oh no! I have no music playlist!

I came across this one on Spotify in my attempt to post something for today’s bloganuary challenge.

But while the music sounds terrific, I have no idea who most of the artists are!

If I did have a playlist, maybe I’ll have a bit of Jack Johnson, George Ezra, Morcheeba, and a whole lot of worship songs.

A mood boosting playlist for us! Thanks Spotify!

For bloganuary. What is on your music playlist right now?