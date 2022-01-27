I like being alone. Sometimes.
I do my best work in solitude. I usually don’t have to go searching for it. Especially since the pandemic and we all started working from home.
My son goes to school. My husband leaves for work. I’m left alone in our London flat to sit in front of the computer to write stories for work for the rest of the day. All I need is a cup of black coffee and maybe an almond croissant from our local French bakery. Bliss.
By the time my son and husband come back, I’m ready to interact with them and the world again.
There are times when a crowd of people gets too much and I have to leave. I usually head home. The public transport ride in silence with strangers or the walk back is enough time on my own to recharge me with energy and courage to face people again.
When I was at school, I loved lunchtimes. I would escape to the library and look at books on my own. Spending time by myself far away from playground politics for which I had no stomach nor skill was wonderful.
If I ever get desperate for solitude, I’d probably go for a short walk. But those times are so rare, I can barely remember the last walk I had on my own.
For bloganuary. Where do you go when you need solitude?
12 thoughts on “All By Myself”
Thanks so much for checking out my blog, I’m just starting out and enjoy interacting with fellow bloggers. I like this post 🙂 I also love the layout of your blog!
Oh no problem! It was my pleasure. I was curious to see what others were blogging and I enjoyed your post. 😁 And thank you!
I crave alone time. Working with 100 colleagues and over 300 students daily, I crave coming home and snuggling in with my dogs.
Oh I can understand that! Where as I work alone most days, I quite look forward to a bit of company. 😊
This proves we all benefit from a little balance. I think that is the worst aspect of the virus; too much time alone.
Sounds lovely.
Yes, it can be 😁
LikeLike
I used to occasionally overnight in the mountains. There’s a peculiar reassurance in becoming one’s own tiny island of light in a sea of darkness… 星で満たされた黒さは、森や山の輪郭をたどります。
An Issa moment, perhaps… truly alone, but not alone.
“.御揃ひや孫星彦星やしやご星”
A gathering of stars–
children, grandchildren
great-great-grandchildren.
— Kobayashi Issa (circa 1824)
Beautiful!
Dear Agnes and Lightness Traveling,
Hello! I have enjoyed reading this excellent post entitled “All By Myself” and your respective comments.
Indeed, solitude has its rightful place in our lives. The title of your post keeps reminding me of a long that I used to play on electronic organ. I have played many different versions, but the one that I like most is probably Yuri Tashiro (田代ユリ)'s arrangement.
The following version is sung by Rita Coolidge.
I hope that you enjoy the song. By the way, you are very welcome to savour my music, poems, essays, art, graphics, illustrations and animations on my blog.
May both of you find 2022 very much to your liking and highly conducive to your travelling, writing, reading, thinking and blogging whatever topics that appeal to your intellectual exploration, poetic output and creative flair!
Yours sincerely,
SoundEagle
Thank you so much for stopping by! I will check out your blog also. 😁
Dear Agnes,
You are very welcome. I am delighted by your reply, and I would like to inform you that when you visit my blog, it is preferrable to use a desktop or laptop computer with a large screen to view the rich multimedia contents available for heightening your multisensory enjoyment at my blog, which could be too powerful and feature-rich for iPad, iPhone, tablet or other portable devices to handle properly or adequately.
Furthermore, since my intricate blog contains advanced styling and multimedia components plus dynamic animations, it is advisable to avoid viewing the contents of my blog using the WordPress Reader, which cannot show many of the advanced features and animations in my posts and pages. It is best to read the posts and pages directly in my blog so that you will be able to savour and relish all of the refined and glorious details plus animations.
Wishing you a productive weekend doing or enjoying whatever that satisfies you the most!
Yours sincerely,
SoundEagle
