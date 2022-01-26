I like my hands. They’re not particularly beautiful but they’re crafty.
I enjoy sewing with them. Making stuff with them. Cooking with them if I’m in the mood.
They help me turn book pages. Feel rough and smooth textures. Clap out my joy. Type out my thoughts.
I like my hands. They’re useful.
For bloganuary. What is your favorite part about yourself?
8 thoughts on “My Favourite Part”
Love the tattoo and you have beautiful hands💐
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awww! Thank you so much ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you have lovely hands. Really. The nail polish looks great with the henna.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you so much! It was taken back when I could afford getting manicures!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I know that feeling. Now that I can afford them, I don’t want them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! 😁
LikeLike
Great henna tattoo! Hands are important to me too. I love to create art, music and writing with them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! 😁🖐
LikeLiked by 1 person