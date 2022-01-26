My Favourite Part

That time I got a henna tattoo and loved it 🥰

I like my hands. They’re not particularly beautiful but they’re crafty.

I enjoy sewing with them. Making stuff with them. Cooking with them if I’m in the mood.

They help me turn book pages. Feel rough and smooth textures. Clap out my joy. Type out my thoughts.

I like my hands. They’re useful.

For bloganuary. What is your favorite part about yourself?