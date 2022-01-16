A Place To Call Home

Home. It’s more than a place to shelter and sleep. It is a place where we are accepted for who we are and can feel like we belong.

I think we all need one. I think it’s part of our human condition to long for one.

So imagine if you were one day forced to flee that place you thought was home. Quickly. Suddenly. With nothing but the clothes you were wearing.

You go to another country and are at the mercy of the people living there. Many do not want you there because you look different, sound different, and may value different things.

No one welcomes you.

It’s times like these when the kindness of strangers matters most. When we can share love and show care to people because they are people.

As Christians we are called to love our neighbours. And Jesus shows us those neighbours need not look, sound, value the same things as us. They are people placed in our path by God to show kindness and care.

We are to love others like ourselves. And as we seek to reach out to others, I believe there are moments when we are blessed in return.

When 500 or so people fleeing the war in Yemen sought refuge on Jeju Island, there was a massive uproar. Many South Koreans wanted them to return to their war ravaged country.

It was then one musician, Ha Min-kyung, decided to open up her studio to shelter the Yemenis after learning many had started sleeping rough as their savings ran out.

This decision eventually led to South Korea’s first Yemeni restaurant.

It’s a beautiful story of the part we can all play in welcoming a stranger and the richness that can arise when we move out of our own comfort zone to build new relationships.

I am passionate about home and the welcome that can be found on our journey to it. Because we all need a place to belong.

For #bloganuary. What is a cause you’re passionate about and why?