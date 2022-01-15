5 Life Lessons

Life is all about lessons and learning from them. It sounds like a trite cliché, but I do wish I knew in my teens what I know now.

I’ve compiled not one, but five hard won wisdom that I think everyone can benefit from.

It’ll get rather messy if you open a Coke can after it’s been shaken. Red an pink can be a lovely colour combination. As can purple and yellow. Don’t let the judgment of others stop you dressing like a rainbow. Be careful when you break wind. Sometimes more can escape than you anticipated. It’s good to be prepared. It takes commitment and tenacity to put down roots, to build a life in a certain place. But sometimes all you need is an adventure. Sweat the small stuff. The small things, the everyday ordinary things, matter too.

For #bloganuary. What is a life lesson you feel everyone can benefit from learning?