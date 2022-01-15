Life is all about lessons and learning from them. It sounds like a trite cliché, but I do wish I knew in my teens what I know now.
I’ve compiled not one, but five hard won wisdom that I think everyone can benefit from.
- It’ll get rather messy if you open a Coke can after it’s been shaken.
- Red an pink can be a lovely colour combination. As can purple and yellow. Don’t let the judgment of others stop you dressing like a rainbow.
- Be careful when you break wind. Sometimes more can escape than you anticipated. It’s good to be prepared.
- It takes commitment and tenacity to put down roots, to build a life in a certain place. But sometimes all you need is an adventure.
- Sweat the small stuff. The small things, the everyday ordinary things, matter too.
For #bloganuary. What is a life lesson you feel everyone can benefit from learning?
8 thoughts on “5 Life Lessons”
I will share #3 with the men in my life! 😃
😁 Yes. A very useful life lesson.
Don’t save the best food on the plate until last….you’ll get too full and not able to finish it
Fantastic! Love it😋 Eat the delicious food. Drink the good wine. Today!
Be more beagle. Sometimes the path less trod is more interesting
Ooo. That’s a great one!
People sometimes forget or dont take the chance to explore. See more even if its close to home.
That is great advice. We can always learn more.
