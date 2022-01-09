I’m still slowly going through the old Daily Post Photo Challenges. I’m now up to 1 August, 2014.
The challenge was to show our interpretation of zigging and zagging.
Here it is. A snippet of street art found in London. It was celebrating the NHS.
