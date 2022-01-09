Some people think I am better at maths than I am at English. I wish I was, but I’m rubbish at maths.
I’ve also surprised someone by my lack of an “accent”. He was genuinely impressed I spoke English so well.
Some people also accuse me of being a super competitive tiger mum. I recognise that desire to push my son to do better, but I’m not a tiger parent. Not really.
They haven’t seen what real tiger parents do. If they have, they’ll know I’m not one.
I am, however, an ordinary driver.
What do people incorrectly assume about you?
For #bloganuary.
3 thoughts on “False assumptions”
I think people are taken aback with my ability to be serious or to have a deep thought. Probably because I am always goofing around.
I think people may think I am a reckless driver because I play my car stereo really loudly, but I always drive under the speed limit and I am not ashamed to use my directional!
Nothing wrong with a bit of music I say! You’ve always come across as thoughtful and kind Regina.
Aw, thanks Agnes.
