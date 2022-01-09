False assumptions

Some people think I am better at maths than I am at English. I wish I was, but I’m rubbish at maths.

I’ve also surprised someone by my lack of an “accent”. He was genuinely impressed I spoke English so well.

Some people also accuse me of being a super competitive tiger mum. I recognise that desire to push my son to do better, but I’m not a tiger parent. Not really.

They haven’t seen what real tiger parents do. If they have, they’ll know I’m not one.

I am, however, an ordinary driver.

What do people incorrectly assume about you?

