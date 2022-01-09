False assumptions

Posted on by AggieSoon

Some people think I am better at maths than I am at English. I wish I was, but I’m rubbish at maths.

I’ve also surprised someone by my lack of an “accent”. He was genuinely impressed I spoke English so well.

Some people also accuse me of being a super competitive tiger mum. I recognise that desire to push my son to do better, but I’m not a tiger parent. Not really.

They haven’t seen what real tiger parents do. If they have, they’ll know I’m not one.

I am, however, an ordinary driver.

What do people incorrectly assume about you?

For #bloganuary.

3 thoughts on “False assumptions

  1. I think people are taken aback with my ability to be serious or to have a deep thought. Probably because I am always goofing around.
    I think people may think I am a reckless driver because I play my car stereo really loudly, but I always drive under the speed limit and I am not ashamed to use my directional!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.