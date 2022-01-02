Melbourne Road Trips

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

I’m not a fan of road trips.

Before the time of GPS, they were fraught with stress and tension as we tried to navigate where we were going.

Then there is the boredom as the wide expanse of the Australian countryside pass us by. We’d listen to music, eat some snacks and sweets as we travelled the long distance.

But there was one road trip we’d take almost every year around Christmas time. It was the 12 hour journey from Sydney to Melbourne to visit family.

Holbrook

The road stretched on as we drove underneath that blue Australian sky.

We knew we were about half way when we reached Holbrook. It was a small inland town with a giant submarine hull half buried at their local park.

We’d stop there for a bathroom break and take some time to stretch our legs. We’d often eat lunch or an ice cream before heading back to our car to continue on our way.

Our boy used to love playing on the submarine when he was little.

If I had to take a road trip, I’d take that long drive to Melbourne again. Despite the boredom. There were Christmas celebrations and family at the other end of it.

Heading into Melbourne

For the WordPress #bloganuary challenge

3 Comments

  1. Pingback: Day 2: That Road Trip – Bloganuary

  2. Growing up on a small island where we never went on a road trip, they became one of my favorite things to do when I got to the Mainland. They are monotonous, even boring as you say, but I adore them — looking out as you watch the world slide by, listening to music or a good audiobook, or talking with friends … Sigh. Miss them. But hey, I chose Australia, too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.