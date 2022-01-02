Melbourne Road Trips

I’m not a fan of road trips.

Before the time of GPS, they were fraught with stress and tension as we tried to navigate where we were going.

Then there is the boredom as the wide expanse of the Australian countryside pass us by. We’d listen to music, eat some snacks and sweets as we travelled the long distance.

But there was one road trip we’d take almost every year around Christmas time. It was the 12 hour journey from Sydney to Melbourne to visit family.

Holbrook

The road stretched on as we drove underneath that blue Australian sky.

We knew we were about half way when we reached Holbrook. It was a small inland town with a giant submarine hull half buried at their local park.

We’d stop there for a bathroom break and take some time to stretch our legs. We’d often eat lunch or an ice cream before heading back to our car to continue on our way.

Our boy used to love playing on the submarine when he was little.

If I had to take a road trip, I’d take that long drive to Melbourne again. Despite the boredom. There were Christmas celebrations and family at the other end of it.

Heading into Melbourne

For the WordPress #bloganuary challenge