Relic:
- an object surviving from an earlier time, especially one of historical interest.
These stone heads were found at the V&A museum, London.
For the old Daily Post Photo Challenge 11 July 2014: Relic
Stories from the journey home
These stone heads were found at the V&A museum, London.
For the old Daily Post Photo Challenge 11 July 2014: Relic
2 Comments
Cool photos. So when someone calls me a relic, they are misspeaking since I have no historical interest, right? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂 haha! That’s one way around it! I think I’ll use that.
LikeLiked by 1 person