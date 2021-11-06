Cooking up a Korean feast soon

by AggieSoon
It’s been a while since I’ve cooked for friends. Even longer since I’ve cooked Korean.

Usually it’s my husband who cooks for guests. But this time he asked if I could cook a few Korean dishes.

I have planned my menu. Japchae (noodles). Bulgogi (marinated bbq beef and pork). Dakjjim (chicken stew).

The thing about Korean cooking is that the process of cooking happens quickly. It’s the preparation of the ingredients that takes time.

So I’m getting ahead of the game tonight. Chopping a mountain of garlic and other vegetables. Peeling potatoes and carrots.

I just hope the dishes will be tasty. I’m not a very competent cook. Unlike my mother, I can’t weave flavours together without a recipe.

I’ll have YouTube videos to guide me through it tomorrow. I’m just praying I don’t burn the kitchen down. Or worse, give my guests food poisoning.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

