These days are long gone now. I didn’t know how quickly this time would pass.
I took it for granted that our boy would stay our boy a little longer.
Stupid me.
For Becky’s October Past Square.
Stories from the journey home
6 Comments
This is so tender.
Thanks Regina 🙏
It sure goes by fast, doesn’t it? One of my guys occasionally asks me to lie with him before bed and “just talk”–which really means he wants to talk and I just listen. Usually a topic his twin has heard enough of–the latest obsession is speed cubing. The boys are going to their first cubing competition next month and can’t wait! I do miss those bedtime stories days, too, though!
It’s fantastic that they’re chatting to you about what’s important to them as they get older! It’s a gift. And such a pleasure as they grow and their interest change. You’re doing something right! 😁
oh this is such a gorgeous portrait of them both. A picture to treasure forever
Thank you Becky! I am so glad I was able to take that image. I really didn’t realise how fleeting that moment would be. 🙏
