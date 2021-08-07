Back when the flowers were blooming

by AggieSoon
I’ve learned that spring in this country is beautiful. Especially on bright clear days.

It’s a few more months until the end of our second year in London.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

