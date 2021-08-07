Back when the flowers were blooming

I’ve learned that spring in this country is beautiful. Especially on bright clear days.
It’s a few more months until the end of our second year in London.
We’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
2 Comments
Such pretty blossoms. Made me smile.
I’m glad Irene ☺️
