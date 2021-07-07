We used to take them for granted. They were everywhere. Now I sometimes miss these trees.
For Becky’s Tree Squares this month.
they are such a great tree but unfortunately too many of them in Portugal
They’re in Portugal too? Wow!
yes, been brought across by human hand. Mostly for paper production in the north of the country. Cause huge issues in terms of water usage and fire risk – but they are lovely trees
Strange how particular trees bring back such memories of a place and time. A few wind-twisted coastal cypress and the shade of vast groves of imported “eucalyptus” long ago planted as wind breaks return memories of the cool, damp mornings of my youth. Entire forests of those latter have disappeared in my lifetime as the aging trees were labeled an alien species. I too miss their peaceful reassurance.
Wow. Where were you living at the time? For me it brings back hot summer days and outside bbqs. The leaves also have a particular scent that remind me of cough drops and home.
I grew into teenagerhood and went to college along the California coast. I still put a drop of eucalyptus oil in my laundry as I’ve always liked the scent. This is a little of their somewhat controversial history in the region (replace the “[DOT]”):
independent[DOT]com/2011/01/15/how-eucalyptus-came-california/
I had no idea. I know I was surprised to see it in Thailand. But I thought that was it!
