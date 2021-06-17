Taking a short time out

Hello everyone.
I have been struggling with words lately.
A fog seems to have descended on my brain and I’ve been frustrated with the slow churn of ideas.
This is me a couple of days ago — sitting under a tree watching the world go by. After struggling with the blinking cursor on my computer screen for hours, I was hoping to rest and just be.
It helped. I felt refreshed enough to write some copy after I went back to my laptop.
Unfortunately, it’s getting hard to post regularly on Nomad. So I’m going to take a short break, until this strange funk lifts.
Thank you so much for your care and interest in this little corner of the internet. I have been so encouraged by your comments and kindness.
I will be back. I promise. I just think I need a longer rest under a tree.
4 Comments
Enjoy your relaxing break. 🙂
I will try my best! 😄
You deserve it, and your words will be better for the break. Enjoy your time!
Thank you Rebecca 😁
