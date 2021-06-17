Taking a short time out

Hello everyone.

I have been struggling with words lately.

A fog seems to have descended on my brain and I’ve been frustrated with the slow churn of ideas.

This is me a couple of days ago — sitting under a tree watching the world go by. After struggling with the blinking cursor on my computer screen for hours, I was hoping to rest and just be.

It helped. I felt refreshed enough to write some copy after I went back to my laptop.

Unfortunately, it’s getting hard to post regularly on Nomad. So I’m going to take a short break, until this strange funk lifts.

Thank you so much for your care and interest in this little corner of the internet. I have been so encouraged by your comments and kindness.

I will be back. I promise. I just think I need a longer rest under a tree.