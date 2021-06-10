The old Daily Post Photo Challenge for 25 April 2014 was about letters. Cheri wanted us to share images of scrambled letters in any language.

Made me think. There’s only 26 letters in the English alphabet. Yet they can be used to make someone’s day or break someone’s heart.

Powerful things, letters.

The image today is a word cloud on a mouse pad. Colleagues from my last job in Sydney submitted one word to describe me and came up with these affirming words.

They were very kind. And I do think about them from time to time.

Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #164: letters