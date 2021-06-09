Midweek Yellow

by AggieSoon
Cee is encouraging us to participate in a little midweek madness with the colour yellow.

This little splash was found on a small wall at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh last week.

The next image is of bright yellow packages not tied up with string. But it’s still a few of my favourite things!

It came from the Tate this afternoon. Just a couple of things I bought from their online shop. I was missing my New York family and I can’t wait to send it to them!

