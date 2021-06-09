Midweek Yellow

Cee is encouraging us to participate in a little midweek madness with the colour yellow.
This little splash was found on a small wall at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh last week.
The next image is of bright yellow packages not tied up with string. But it’s still a few of my favourite things!
It came from the Tate this afternoon. Just a couple of things I bought from their online shop. I was missing my New York family and I can’t wait to send it to them!
2 Comments
Wonderful yellow for this week. I’m so glad you played along with everyone. I appreciate it 😀
It was fun Cee! Thank you for hosting a little midweek madness 😄
