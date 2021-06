Our Air B&B was in the west end of Edinburgh. About a 20 – 30 minute walk away from the main tourist attractions. It was still a beautiful, and quiet, part of the city. But our legs ached when we returned after a good day of walking.

I was incredibly thankful for my sturdy and comfortable shoes. And I would like to offer my eternal gratitude to whoever made wearing trainers with normal clothes fashionable.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday