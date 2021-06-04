On the top of my “must read” list is this book — Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel.

It’s been recommended by a lot of friends, but the length of the text had always put me off.

The story is about the rise of Thomas Cromwell during the time of King Henry VIII.

I finally opened its pages a few weeks ago. First chapter in and we meet a young man escaping his violent father after a brutal beating.

I am interested.

Have you read Wolf Hall? What did you think of it? What is at the top of your “Must Read” list?

