On the top of my “must read” list is this book — Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel.
It’s been recommended by a lot of friends, but the length of the text had always put me off.
The story is about the rise of Thomas Cromwell during the time of King Henry VIII.
I finally opened its pages a few weeks ago. First chapter in and we meet a young man escaping his violent father after a brutal beating.
I am interested.
Have you read Wolf Hall? What did you think of it? What is at the top of your “Must Read” list?
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #163: On Top
No problems. And thank you. Just going through old Daily Post Photo Challenges. 😁
Have not read the book, but watched this show on the book. It’s very good. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/shows/wolf-hall/#
I must check it out after I read the book!
