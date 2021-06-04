Flower of the Day

by AggieSoon
It was raining in London today. I trudged along its wet streets to post some birthday gifts for family back in Australia and New York.

When I came home sodden from the rain, I discovered a box full of flowers on our kitchen bench.

It was a surprise from kind friends in Sydney! They had planned it with my husband the week before we went to Edinburgh.

The message on the card that came with the bouquet made me miss them terribly.

So here is my very special bunch for Cee’s flower of the day challenge.

