Right in the middle of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh is this monument.
It’s a statue of Scottish economist Adam Smith, also known as the father of capitalism.
I remember studying him and his “invisible hand” many years ago when I enrolled in political economy for a semester.
Right in the middle of a busy street lined with tourists shops and shoppers, was a statue of this man who started it all.
For the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #162: Monument
4 Comments
Oh, I’d love to visit Scotland! I wonder if the propensity to tear down monuments is as strong in the UK as it is in the U.S. lately. I dare say Adam Smith would probably be on his head here.
😁the monuments are safe at the moment! I hope you do get to visit soon. We had a lovely time there!
am planning to visit Scotland at some post soon. hope you enjoyed your trip. 💚 great photo btw 💚🙌
We had a terrific time. I hope you will too! And thank you 😊
