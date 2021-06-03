Monument

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

Right in the middle of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh is this monument.

It’s a statue of Scottish economist Adam Smith, also known as the father of capitalism.

I remember studying him and his “invisible hand” many years ago when I enrolled in political economy for a semester.

Right in the middle of a busy street lined with tourists shops and shoppers, was a statue of this man who started it all.

For the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #162: Monument

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.