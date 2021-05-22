The image was taken on our last trip to New York.
Westfield looked like a giant cathedral built in worship of shopping.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
2 Comments
The lines had the look of the Calatrava designed Milkwaukee Art Museum. Aha, because it is a Calatrava in NYC!
I had to google the architect! He’s worked on some amazing projects. 😁
