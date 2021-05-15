Ventured to the city for lunch

We don’t go into the heart of London often. But my husband was working one Saturday and I missed him.
So I dragged our teenage son off the computer and we visited his father during his lunch break!
I still can’t quite get over the fact we’re in London.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
4 Comments
What a great picture of London. Well done.
We hardly ever go to London, too. When we do, it’s a great event – although London is only about two hours drive by car or train from here.
Wishing you a great weekend
The Fab Four of Cley
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
Thank you so much 😊 I wish you all a lovely weekend too!
It’s an amazing city
It is! 😁
