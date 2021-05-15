Ventured to the city for lunch

by AggieSoon
We don’t go into the heart of London often. But my husband was working one Saturday and I missed him.

So I dragged our teenage son off the computer and we visited his father during his lunch break!

I still can’t quite get over the fact we’re in London.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

4 Comments

  1. What a great picture of London. Well done.
    We hardly ever go to London, too. When we do, it’s a great event – although London is only about two hours drive by car or train from here.
    Wishing you a great weekend
    The Fab Four of Cley
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

