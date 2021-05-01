Installed when Queen Victoria was alive

It’s just an ordinary post box in a wall. I almost walked past it without a second glance.

It was my husband who stopped and pointed out the V R at the top of the box.

That little postbox has been in that wall since Queen Victoria was alive.

Me: What’s extraordinary is that the general design hasn’t changed for centuries.



Him: Well why would you change it if it doesn’t need changing?



Me: That’s quite a lot of pressure to get it right the first time…



Him: Aggie, it’s a post box.

