Self portrait

“Mum I think it’s the hair that’s making you look old…” my son commented today.
“I am getting old. I don’t think it’s the hair that’s making me look old,” I responded.
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #153: Selfie
Stories from the journey home
“Mum I think it’s the hair that’s making you look old…” my son commented today.
“I am getting old. I don’t think it’s the hair that’s making me look old,” I responded.
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #153: Selfie
2 Comments
I think you look beautiful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s lovely of you to say Regina! Thank you😁
LikeLiked by 1 person