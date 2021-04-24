I taught him to cook bulgogi

It was a class competition. Students could volunteer to cook a dish from another culture.

I was thrilled when our son came home and asked if there was a Korean dish he could make.

Who knew it would be in London, a world away from our Sydney home, where I would teach my son how to cook bulgogi for the first time.

He made the marinade. Washed his hands twice before mixing it with the meat. Then we waited a few hours before he started cooking.

The results were delicious! And I think he enjoyed making the dish as well.

Can’t wait for him to start enjoying kimchi!

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday