I taught him to cook bulgogi

It was a class competition. Students could volunteer to cook a dish from another culture.
I was thrilled when our son came home and asked if there was a Korean dish he could make.
Who knew it would be in London, a world away from our Sydney home, where I would teach my son how to cook bulgogi for the first time.
He made the marinade. Washed his hands twice before mixing it with the meat. Then we waited a few hours before he started cooking.
The results were delicious! And I think he enjoyed making the dish as well.
Can’t wait for him to start enjoying kimchi!
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Congrats to your son! Looks delicious.
Thank you Sue! 😁
Teaching our children to cook, and to appreciate food, is one of the great gifts we can give them. I’m really happy for you both.
Thank you Su! It was a good memory ❤️
We might be asking for the recipe 🙂 🙂
😁😁😁
Cool! A great family moment, healthy habit and a life-skill all-in-one!
Thank you 😊!
Wonderful–for the whole family!
Yay! 😁 Thank you Rebecca. I loved the moment very much.
What a happy day! Your son is growing up. What a proud moment for you and for him.
Thank you Rebecca! He is growing up so fast.
How nice that you cooked together
It was a lovely moment 😁
