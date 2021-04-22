This really is a glorious place when the sun shines. I can feel my mood lifting as summer draws near.
I still miss Sydney from time to time. But not when there are evenings like this.
For Becky’s Bright Squares. Happy birthday to you Becky!
Stories from the journey home
2 Comments
Gloriously atmospheric – the world seems old and young in the same moment.
Thank you 😊
